More efforts to cope with COVID-19

* A working delegation of the Ministry of National Defense, led by Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, on September 16 visited and inspected the military-defense task performance and the pandemic prevention and control mission in Kien Giang province. Applauding the remarkable achievements gained by the Kien Giang provincial Military Command over the past time, Gen. Tien required the command to continue strictly observing higher levels' instructions and resolutions, as well as maintaining combat readiness and military discipline, contributing to building a comprehensively strong unit in the time to come. Together with promoting information dissemination to raise troops' awareness of COVID-19 prevention and control, the command should thoroughly grasp and manage troops' ideological situation and social relations, and ensure logistic supply for combat readiness missions. On this occasion, the delegation also paid a working visit to Linh Huynh Border Station under the Kien Giang provincial Border Guard Command and handed over gifts to the provincial Hospital of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases. * On the same day, Lieutenant General Tran Hoai Trung, Political Commissar of Military Region 7 (MR7), inquired after and presented gifts to on-duty forces at several medical checkpoints in Dong Nai province. Acknowledging… Read full this story
