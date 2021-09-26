More efforts provided for COVID-19 fight

Nine missions from Binh Duong provincial Party Committee visited and presented 100 gifts, worth VND 50 million, to forces in the front-line of the COVID-19 fight in each of nine districts, towns and cities in the province. Apart from the gifts, the missions also gave each locality VND 100 million in cash. The same day, the provincial Farmers' Association received 1,200 gifts presented by the Binh Phuoc provincial Farmers' Association. Each gift had 5kg of rice, and 5kg of vegetables. After the reception, the gifts were distributed to four COVID-19-badly-hit areas and four "green zones". Also on September 25, the Department of Political Affairs under the Binh Phuoc provincial Military Command and Bu Dang district’s Military Command transported ten tons of vegetables and fruits to Thu Duc city under Ho Chi Minh City – a COVID-19 hotbed, as a source of encouragement to local people who are facing difficulties due to COVID-19. Medical stations across Long An province launched a regular vaccination program, starting September 25. During the vaccination, these stations are requested to observe COVID-19 prevention and control measures, such as health declaration, wearing of face-masks, health checkups for children and ensure vaccination safety. The same day, together with… Read full this story

