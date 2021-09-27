Speaking at the handover ceremony, General Dung shared difficulties of the Tay Ninh provincial authorities and people, stressing that the military will always accompany the local authorities and people in the COVID-19 fight. On behalf of the local authorities, Deputy Standing Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People's Committee Vo Duc Trong thanked the Central Military Commission and the MND for the meaningful gifts. He affirmed that the gifts will be delivered to needy people, contributing to helping them stabilize their life soon. Previously, the Central Military Commission and the MND provided 20,000 sets of gifts, worth VND 6 billion in total, to the province. Translated by Trung Thanh
- Flu makes people six times more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke in the three days following an infection, study finds
- Youths from border areas of Vietnam and Cambodia gather
- HCM City treasures ties with Cambodia
- Hong Kong's democracy movement 'needs new ideas'
- Hong Kong 'Umbrella Movement' leaders found guilty for role in mass protests
- Pint-sized I pigs face extinction as crossbreeds crowd the meat market
- What Happens if the WHO Declares Ebola an 'Emergency of International Concern'?
- Philippines drugs war: The woman who kills dealers for a living
- Why musicians could still miss out on big money
- Tight squeeze as new airlines set to take off
MND supports pandemic-hit people in Tay Ninh have 210 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.