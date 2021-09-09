Miniature handicrafts get bigger during pandemic

Nguyễn Như Quỳnh and her miniature fruit and vegetable shop. Photo courtesy of Nguyễn Như Quỳnh Thanh Hà HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Như Quỳnh is making the final touches to her work. She has just completed a dream miniature-bakery that she has planned for a decade. In her ‘shop,’ there are many different kinds of cakes, gateaux, bread, cookies and pies – mostly made of clay. “Everything here is fat-free, which can help people lose weight quickly because they can watch them only,” Quỳnh told Việt Nam News of her bakery, which is sized 55x25x30cm. In the tiny area, visitors can quickly find their beloved colourful macaroons in the right cabinet, donuts with chocolate in the left, and beautiful pastries in the centre. Nguyễn Như Quỳnh has just opened her tiny bakery, with hundreds of cakes made of clay. Photo courtesy of Nguyễn Như Quỳnh Many cannot not hide their surprise but admit the cakes look 100 per cent real and mouthwatering to boot. “Miniature cakes were my first products when I began with this movement 10 years ago. But they were not really nice, so I have practised a lot to finally produce a beautiful bakery that satisfies my wishes,” said Quỳnh. The COVID-19 pandemic… Read full this story
