A primary student has an online lesson in Hà Nội.— VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Millions of students nationwide have started the new school year via an online learning model due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The system requires a lot of efforts from teachers, parents and students because of a lack of devices to serve the online learning process, and a lack of direct interaction between teachers and students during the lesson, which is less effective. The education sector has prepared detailed plans for students learning online at all levels. The education sector has also cooperated with localities to provide textbooks and learning tools for the students. It is estimated that HCM City has more than 1.7 million students at all levels from kindergarten to high school. Students at primary level are scheduled to join online learning from September 20 while students of secondary and high school levels have started learning online since September 6. Head of the city's Department of Education and Training Nguyễn Văn Hiếu said there were many students who did not have the tools to learn online. Thus, the department told local schools to print teachers' lecturers in a focused and easy-to-understand way and send to the students, he said. In Đồng Nai Province,… Read full this story

Millions of students start online learning have 293 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.