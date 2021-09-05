Two students of Ngô Sỹ Liên Secondary School in Hà Nội salute the flag while attending the online opening ceremony for the new academic year held on Sunday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Millions of students across the country attended a special online opening ceremony for the new academic year on Sunday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while million of others went to ceremonies in person. The 2021-2022 school year takes place as the COVID-19 outbreak is ravaging a large number of cities and provinces, dealing a heavy blow to business and social affairs, including education. Many localities have closed schools due to rising COVID-19 cases. Fifty localities nationwide decided to hold the opening ceremony of the new school year either physically or online for nearly 20 million students, while the remaining localities have cancelled or delayed the opening date, giving priority to pandemic prevention and ensuring student safety. Over 20 other provinces and cities, mainly in the central and southern regions, also kicked-off the new school year opening ceremonies online or via television on Sunday. Due to the worsening outbreak triggered by Delta variant of the coronavirus, many schools are being used as quarantine facilities. After the ceremony, most students had to study online…. Read full this story

Million of students attend opening ceremony for new school year have 318 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.