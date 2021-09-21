The state leader made the request during her working session with Military Region 9 on September 20. At the meeting, Lieutenant General Nguyen Xuan Dat, Commanding General of the region, reported on the region's implementation of military-defense affairs in the first nine month of this year and the local armed forces' COVID-19 prevention and control work. Specifically, despite difficulties, the region's troops have strictly observed and carried out the Chief of the General Staff's direction on military-defense affairs, combat readiness and duty regulations, followed closely situational developments to make forecasts and proposals to the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defense and worked closely with local Party committees and authorities to deal with situations in a timely manner, contributing to upholding political security, social order and safety in the region. They have also built regular, comprehensively strong, and exemplary units and actively double-checked barracks and prepared forces and vehicles to receive and quarantine Vietnamese citizens returning home from abroad. Apart from effectively controlling COVID-19, they have well disseminated information, oriented troops' thought, and done mass mobilization and policy work. Regarding their future tasks, Vice President Xuan requested the region to propose recommendations to higher levels on matters related to… Read full this story

Military Region 9 asked to make good preparation for task performance have 344 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.