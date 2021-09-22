Military medical personnel rush to pandemic hotbed HCMC

In response to the call of the Party General Secretary as well as under the Government's, Central Military Commission's, and Ministry of National Defense's directions, with the spirit of "fighting the pandemic is like fighting the enemy," all doctors and medical staff of the hospital have promoted patriotism to overcome difficulties in combating the COVID-19. Assigning tasks for over 200 military medical personnel reinforced for HCMC for the COVID-19 fight, the hospital's director Lieutenant General Mai Hong Bang hoped that they would ensure absolute safety while performing tasks. Meanwhile, he also wished them good health so that they could win the COVID-19 battle soon. On behalf of the reinforced forces, the head of the delegation, Senior Colonel Hoang Van Dai, committed to closely working together, raising high sense of responsibility, and promoting the virtues of Uncle Ho's soldiers to help pandemic-hit people in HCMC. Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic, the military and medical personnel are considered pioneering forces in the COVID-19 prevention and control, and treatment work. With the honorable tradition of Uncle Ho's soldiers, the whole hospital will successfully complete all tasks assigned by the Party, State and people. Translated by Minh Anh

