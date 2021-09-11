The event drew the attendance of Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Education Major General Do Thanh Phong, Director of Military Hospital 175 Major General Nguyen Hong Son, Deputy Director of the Department of Military Medicine under the General Department of Logistics Senior Colonel Nguyen Van Giang, and representatives of the Department of Health of the city and Board of Directors of the hospital. The switchboard will provide patients and people with timely information about medical examination and treatment, service packages, administrative procedures, health consultation, recruitment, foreign affairs. Especially, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic, the system will give advice on the disease-related issues. The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has been chosen as a service provider for two major contents: Providing a hotline for people to call the hospital's multi-channel switchboard at 19001175; at the same time, providing the service of operating a switchboard (VCC), which is a unified multi-channel customer care solution that allows the hospital to connect with people anytime and anywhere. This service also integrates communication and customer care channels (phone, email, live chat, SMS, facebook…) into the only one system, offering information,… Read full this story

Military hospital and Viettel launch multi-channel switchboard have 334 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.