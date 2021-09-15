Market recovers, boosted by strong gains in pillar stocks

A worker packing wolfram ore at Núi Pháo mineral factory of Masan High-Tech Materials in Thái Nguyên. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Shares rebounded on Wednesday after a choppy session as the market's sentiment recovered. But foreign investors continued to net sell on both main exchanges, but the value was much smaller. On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index bounced back after falling for two consecutive sessions. The benchmark finished yesterday at 1,245.83 points, up 6.13 points, or 0.46 per cent. It opened on a cautious note and ended lower in the morning trade. The market's breadth was positive with 281 stocks climbing, while 147 stocks declined. However, the liquidity kept sliding. Of which investors poured VNĐ19.19 trillion (US$844.87 million) into the southern market, equivalent to a trading volume of nearly 692.1 million shares. The index's recovery was thanks to strong gains in some large-cap stocks, especially in the manufacturing sector. The VN30-Index posted a rise of 6.69 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 1,444.85 points. Eighteen of the 30 biggest stocks in the VN30 basket rose yesterday, while ten stocks slid and two ended flat. Masan Group (MSN) continued to be the market's leader with the… Read full this story

