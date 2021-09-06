Market extends rally after long holiday on pillar stocks

A worker inside a warehouse of Hoà Phát. The company’s shares jumped more than 4 per cent yesterday, leading the market’s uptrend. Photo hoaphat.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Shares inched higher on Monday, backed by gains in pillar stocks as investors' risk appetite remained high. On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the market benchmark VN-Index closed the session at 1,346.39 points, up 11.74 points, or 0.88 per cent. The index rose 1.63 per cent last week. It climbed for three straight sessions before the market closed for the four-day National Day holidays starting on September 2. The market's breadth was positive with 300 stocks increasing, while 106 stocks declined and 42 stocks ended flat. The liquidity was also high as investors poured over VNĐ28.2 trillion (US$1.23 billion) into the southern bourse, equivalent to a trading volume of more than 944.4 million stocks. The index extended rallies on the back of large-cap stocks in most sectors. The 30 biggest stock trackers VN30-Index posted a rise of 14.6 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 1,441.51 points. Of the VN30 basket, 26 stocks edged higher while only six stocks slid, and one remained stable. Hoà Phát Group (HPG) was the leading stock on… Read full this story

