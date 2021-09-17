Marine protected area to be established in Quảng Ninh Province

Participants at the meeting. Photo moitruongdothi.vn HÀ NỘI — The Centre for Marinelife Conservation and Community Development (MCD) in collaboration with the Department of Aquatic Resources Conservation and Development of National Directorate of Fisheries and Quảng Ninh Province Sub-Department of Fisheries yesterday organised a virtual consultation meeting to present and consult on the dossier documents for establishing a Marine Protected Area (MPA) of Cô Tô – Đảo Trần. The meeting was a forum to update guidelines from the national level to provinces on the establishment of MPA according to the national planning and to discuss and consult on the necessary protocols and documents for establishing Cô Tô – Đảo Trần MPA in Quảng Ninh Province. The meeting was organised within the cooperation framework between MCD, Directorate of Fisheries, and Quảng Ninh Province People’s Committee, with support from the project “Accelerating the declaration of Co To Island MPA to strengthen the MPA network in Việt Nam” funded by Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors through Oceans 5. The project aims to promote the Cô Tô – Đảo Trần MPA in Quảng Ninh Province to be established and recognised, while strengthening the connection of the national MPA network in Việt Nam and promoting the active participation of agencies, organisations, experts and the communities in the formulation and operation of MPAs. Lê Trần Nguyên Hưng, Deputy Director of Department of Aquatic Resources Conservation and Development of the National Directorate of Fisheries, commented: “The protection of fisheries resources… Read full this story

