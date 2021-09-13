An Agri-PV (Agriculture photovoltaic module) is produced at the factory of the International Renewable Energy Expert joint-stock company in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu. It’s the first locally made Agri-PV for dual-use solar energy at agriculture projects. Photo courtesy of IREX BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — The International Renewable Energy Expert, a local solar power cell producer, has introduced the first made-in-Việt Nam Agri-PV (Agriculture photovoltaic module) for dual-use solar energy agriculture projects in domestic and export markets. IREX Energy joint-stock company said the Agri-PV, which was produced at its Vũng Tàu city-based plant, is designed with power capacity from 265 to 400 watts each for flexible installation at crop and aquatic farms as well as log farms. Director of IREX, Nguyễn Sơn Trường Giang, said the locally-made Agri-PV is eligible for 'green' energy farm projects as solar panels were created with monocrystalline double glass bifacial for better light absorption. He said a 300sq.m farm can install Agri-PV modules to generate 160kw per hour, while having a balanced temperature and moisture for crops below. The solar power PV module has been used at a pilot sugar cane and a log farm in central Phú Yên Province from 2018. The southern Vũng Tàu-based plant, which was… Read full this story

Locally made Agri-PV product introduced have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.