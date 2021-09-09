Localities told to brace for typhoon Conson

Fishing ships anchor at a port in central Quảng Trị Province’s Gio Linh District to avoid typhoon Conson. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control asked authorities of northern and central provinces to ensure fishing vessels find shelter as typhoon Conson has entered the East Sea and is forecast to strengthen. At a virtual meeting held with representatives from the localities on Thursday, Deputy Director of the committee Trần Quang Hoài also ordered local authorities to contact the owner of each vessel to update them on the progress of the storm and guide them on preventive measures. He also requested the Ministry of Health to provide detailed guidance because it was difficult to evacuate people in areas where social distancing measures have been applied following Government Directive No 16. Deputy director of the National Hydrometeorological Forecast Centre Hoàng Phúc Lâm said it was necessary to closely watch the development of the storm because its progress was complicated and hard to predict. At 11pm Thursday, it was 570km east-southeast of Hoàng Sa Islands with sustained winds of 75 to 90km per hour near the eye. It is forecast to move north-west at a speed of 15km per hour and is expected to be… Read full this story
