Localities active in response to storm Conson

He also urged the Ministry of Health to provide detailed guidelines to areas in "red zones" in line with Directive No.16/CT-CP on COVID-19 prevention and control to make it easier for evacuation. Complicated tropical storm Conson has entered the East Sea (South China Sea), becoming the fifth typhoon to affect the country this year, according to Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Center of Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting. The center forecast that the storm would directly reach the North Central Coast region. Concluding the conference, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Van Tien urged provinces and cities to keep a careful eye on meteorological conditions and promote information dissemination on the disaster as well as prevention measures for people. Colonel Nguyen Dinh Hung, Deputy Head of the Vietnam Border Guard Command's Search and Rescue Division, said that as of 6a.m. on September 9, around 71,500 ships and boats carrying 349,088 people had been advised of the developments of path of the storm so as to pro-actively take shelters. * On September 9, a delegation of the Nghe An provincial Border Guard Command, led by its Commanding Officer, Senior… Read full this story

