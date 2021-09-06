Local auto industry needs support amid pandemic

A car assembling line in Hyundai Thanh Cong. The local auto industry needs more support to develop. — VNA/VNS Photo Đức Phương HÀ NỘI — Domestic automobile manufacturers have urged the Ministry of Finance to revise criteria for production capacity so as to enjoy a preferential tax incentive policy for imported automobile parts. Most local auto assemblers and manufacturers complained that the strong decline in purchasing power amid the pandemic has made it more difficult to maintain the minimum production capacity to enjoy the tax incentive. Tax incentives for imported auto parts are generally one of the most important preferential schemes for automobile manufacturers in Việt Nam, enhancing competitiveness for local car assemblers. However, production capacity is one of the main criteria for local companies to enjoy the policy. Việt Nam introduced a decree which grants a five-year zero per cent import duty for automobile parts that have not been domestically manufactured but are imported into the country for car assembly and manufacturing. Việt Nam continued its support of the automobile industry by granting an import duty of zero per cent in May 2020 for imported parts and materials used by automobile supportive industries until 2024. According to industry insiders, the tax incentive could help enterprises increase production capacity, set plans to continue to… Read full this story
- Auto Industry Warns Of 'Seismic' No-deal Brexit Shock
- Missing special needs support 'a national scandal'
- PM asks Binh Thuan to develop industry, agriculture
- Autos to avocadoes: Mexico tariffs could have wide impact in WNY
- Collins quits biotech's board amid corporate overhaul, fresh controversy
- How EPA's rollback of auto mileage rule would impact Colorado
- Merkel says can't shield car industry from 'revolutions'
- How Alabama is becoming the auto capital of the South
- Overtime pay soared at Cal Fire amid record wildfires
- The Latest: Auto association: Tariffs will hurt US exports
Local auto industry needs support amid pandemic have 300 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.