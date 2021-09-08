Linking up with co-operatives, businesses will help farmers reduce losses: minister

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Minh Hoan. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted localities nation-wide, while many agricultural products are in the harvest season in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta region, meaning farmers cannot find traders to buy their products. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) wants farmers to link up with co-operatives or businesses to reduce losses. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Minh Hoan spoke to the media about it. What plans does the ministry have to ensure farm products are produced in the delta region amid the strict social distancing? As requested by the Prime Minister, the ministry established permanent working groups in the south including the Mekong Delta and co-ordinated on a daily basis with the Government’s working group to organise many online working sessions with 19 localities in the south to promptly resolve problems and clear bottlenecks and obstacles in production, processing, harvesting, distribution, and purchase of agricultural products. However, in the context of the pandemic and inconsistency in regulations between localities, production of and consumption chains related to a number of agricultural products are affected. For instance, sweet potatoes and pangasius are long due for harvest… Read full this story

