Life smells sweet for essential-oil entrepreneur

Befine is making a significant contribution to society and protecting the environment. Photo courtesy of Befine Mai Phương and Hạ Thảo “Pursuing passion should accompany social responsibility” is the mantra of Dương Xuân Trường, a successful young entrepreneur from the central province of Thanh Hóa’s Thạch Thành District. Wishing to raise the value of local herbs, Trường, 24, and his company, Befine, extract essential oils from local agricultural by-products, making a significant contribution to society and protecting the environment. “In parallel with business development, pursuing passion is a social responsibility. The products we produce and sell to the market should not only be safe for human health but also friendly to the environment,” Trường said. During a visit to his hometown in Thạch Thành, he witnessed local farmers harvesting 500 hectares of lemongrass but they only took the roots. Other parts of the plant, particularly thousands of tonnes of leaves, were thrown away. It was this waste that inspired him to start his business. “They were wasting a large resource that we could use to create products with higher value,” he said. He also found that villagers were burning lemongrass leaves in the field for many years, which caused soil degradation, reduced yield and damaged the environment. With this in mind, he decided to take advantage… Read full this story

