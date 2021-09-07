Large archaeological excavations to take place in Ninh Bình

An image taken before the COVID-19 outbreak reveals the spiritual value of Lê Đại Hành King Temple in Hoa Lư District, Ninh Bình Province. — Photo dulichninhbinh.com.vn HOA LƯ — New large archaeological excavations are expected to start this month in the northern province of Ninh Bình’s Hoa Lư District, home of the Hoa Lư Ancient Capital. The excavations are to be conducted on a total area of 600 sq.m from September 15 to December 31 this year following a decision by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) issued recently on its website. According to the decision, the ministry has assigned Ninh Bình Province’s Department of Culture and Sports in coordination with the Institute of Archeology to unearth the two locations – a field south of King Lê Đại Hành Temple and a site near the wall of Thành Dền (Dền Citadel) in Trường Yên Commune, Hoa Lư District. Dr Nguyễn Ngọc Quý from the Institute of Archeology was assigned to preside over the excavations. MoCST also said during the excavations, units granted licences to undertake the work should pay attention to protecting the stratigraphy of the relics and be responsible for disseminating information to local people about the protection of cultural heritage in the areas. They should not announce any official archaeological conclusions or results without agreement from authorities and the… Read full this story

