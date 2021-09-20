Lack of human resources, funds prevents businesses from reopening

Many businesses in the southern region are unable to resume operations due to lack of human and financial resources. — Photo vov.vn HCM CITY — Many businesses in the south have been allowed to reopen a few days ago but a worker shortage is preventing them from doing so. The owner of an organic rice production business in District 7, Trần Hữu Tín, was happy when the city began to loosen social distancing requirements and allow businesses to resume. But after two weeks of trying to recruit and posting messages, he has not received any job applications, and he is now very worried. At the end of June four of his employees first tested positive for COVID-19, and a week later the number jumped 10-fold, and his business lost nearly half its workforce. Hiring has not been easy with the epidemic still raging. “People are very reluctant to go to work since they have to live on the premises and also fear the risk of COVID-19 infection,” he said. Lê Xuân Tân, a director of Hạnh Phúc Wood Co., Ltd. in Đồng Nai Province, said hundreds of workers have fled the city because following the virus outbreak and his firm faces an… Read full this story

