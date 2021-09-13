Kiên Giang, Tiền Giang provinces asked to improve COVID-19 prevention and control as cases surge

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday chairs an online meeting about COVID-19 prevention and control work in two southern provinces of Kiên Giang and Tiền Giang due to the complicated development of the pandemic there. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday criticised COVID-19 prevention and control work in the two southern provinces of Kiên Giang and Tiền Giang as an increased number of areas here face a very high risk of infections despite strict social distancing measures in place for two months. Chính chaired an online meeting with the provinces' leaders and representatives from 317 communes, wards, towns and districts in the two provinces on Monday, asking the provinces to put the COVID-19 outbreaks under control as soon as possible and "no later than September 30". In the last seven days, Kiên Giang Province reported 1,217 COVID-19 cases, of those, 776 cases were found in the community. The number of total infections and community cases increased by 559 and 203 respectively compared with those of the previous week. In the province, there are seven districts with a very high risk of infections, three districts with high risk and the other five districts in… Read full this story

