Khánh Hòa proposes a direct flight route to Saint Petersburg

An airport employee checks the temperature of visitors at Cam Ranh International Airport in Khánh Hòa Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Dũng HÀ NỘI — The Khánh Hòa Department of Tourism has proposed a direct air route connecting the province with the Russian city of Saint Petersburg. This suggestion was made during a webinar to promote cooperation between Khánh Hòa Province and Saint Petersburg on Wednesday. Khánh Hòa Province drew a large number of Russian tourists before the pandemic. In 2019, Russian tourists visiting the locality hit a record of more than 460,000, up 4.5 per cent over 2018 and accounting for 71 per cent of the total Russian visitors to Việt Nam. In the first quarter of 2020, before Việt Nam stopped receiving foreign tourists, visitors from Russia reached 245,000, an increase of 14 per cent over 2019's same period. Nguyễn Thị Lê Thanh, deputy director of Khánh Hòa Tourism Department said, "The pandemic has been gradually controlled. The Department of Tourism will submit a plan to welcome international visitors with a "vaccine passport" in November to the provincial People's Committee for submission to the Prime Minister." "Thus, the province's tourism industry has proposed two-way direct flights from Saint Petersburg to

