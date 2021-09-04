HCM City sees more COVID cases among children Seven COVID clusters found in capital city Scientists help in fight against COVID-19 Pregnant health workers exempt from jobs at COVID-19 treatment areas 12,607 new COVID-19 cases, over 10,000 recoveries on Tuesday A shot of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine being prepared for injection. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Japan is planning to donate another 440,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, split between Việt Nam, Thailand, and Taiwan, Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced on September 3. The vaccines are due in the first half of September, but it is not yet clear at the moment how many each country/region would receive. Motegi said the decision for more donations was made after a comprehensive evaluation of COVID-19 situations in Việt Nam, Thailand, and Taiwan, including new cases, the healthcare system's capacity, vaccination progress, as well as the demands for inoculation of Japanese nationals in the three countries/regions. He said that all three had been making progress in their vaccination drives, including for Japanese nationals living in those countries, but the coverage remained limited due to supply shortage, so he hoped with this latest shipments, both locals and Japanese nationals would get access to… Read full this story

Japan to donate 440,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Việt Nam, Thailand, Taiwan have 291 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.