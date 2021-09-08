Japan, Germany lure manpower from central Việt Nam

Vietnamese students in the central region join a vocational training at an automobile factory in Đà Nẵng. Photo courtesy of Phương Chi ĐÀ NẴNG — Fukuoka City in Japan has become the eighth city, after Yokohama, Maebashi, Chiba, Shizuoka, Tokyo, Tottori and Nagasaki, to recruit students from central Việt Nam to work and study in healthcare from April 2022, marking progress in human resources training cooperation between Japan and Việt Nam. The first group of qualified Vietnamese nursing students will travel to Japan to work at the healthcare centres of Heisei Corporation in Fukuoka, Japan, under an internship programme between Heisei and Đà Nẵng-based Đông Á University signed in April 2021. Nishihara Kosaku, executive chairman of Heisei Corporation, said the human resource training cooperation would help strengthen the basic skills and readiness for students from central Việt Nam to work in Japan, while limiting cultural difference and communication difficulties among Vietnamese students in Japan. He said the cooperation aimed to supply high-quality human resources from central Việt Nam to Japan starting from 2022. Head of Consulate General of Việt Nam in Fukuoka, Vũ Bình stressed that the cooperation of Heisei Corporation and Đông Á University was a symbol of the deeper development of the Việt Nam-Japan strategic partnership, even during… Read full this story

