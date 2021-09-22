Italy supports Vietnam with additional 796,000 vaccine doses

Italy has contributed over 1.6 million vaccine doses to Vietnam, making Vietnam one of the world’s largest vaccination recipients. Italy is also one of the European Union states that has provided the most aid to Vietnam through the mechanism. The move underlines the Italian Government’s and people’s solidarity with Vietnam during this hard time, as well as the long-standing friendship and strategic partnership established in January 2013 between the two countries. It is also the result of an active campaigning process at all levels, especially at high levels, including Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's letter to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi as well as the latest efforts by the Vietnamese Government's working group in charge of vaccine diplomacy, ministries, agencies, and representative Vietnamese agencies in Italy. Earlier on September 14, Vietnam received 812,060 vaccine doses from Italy to step up its vaccination drive. Translated by Chung Anh

