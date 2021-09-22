Italy has contributed over 1.6 million vaccine doses to Vietnam, making Vietnam one of the world’s largest vaccination recipients. Italy is also one of the European Union states that has provided the most aid to Vietnam through the mechanism. The move underlines the Italian Government’s and people’s solidarity with Vietnam during this hard time, as well as the long-standing friendship and strategic partnership established in January 2013 between the two countries. It is also the result of an active campaigning process at all levels, especially at high levels, including Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's letter to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi as well as the latest efforts by the Vietnamese Government's working group in charge of vaccine diplomacy, ministries, agencies, and representative Vietnamese agencies in Italy. Earlier on September 14, Vietnam received 812,060 vaccine doses from Italy to step up its vaccination drive. Translated by Chung Anh
- Foreign NGOs and businesses pledge to support Vietnam’s drought-hit localities
- Vietnam, Indonesia fortify bilateral cooperation
- Vietnam to replace pentavalent vaccine this year
- New malaria vaccine is fully effective in very small clinical trial
- Foot-and-mouth disease vaccines provided for Cambodian province
- US approves first Ebola vaccine amid West African outbreak of the deadly disease that's killed more than 2,000 people and international warnings that Americans 'are not prepared' for a pandemic
- Vietnam gets new generation vaccine technology from UK
- Zuellig Pharma presents eZCooler to increase vaccine access in Vietnam
- Vaccination crisis: Matt Hancock pushes ahead with plans to alert parents by TEXT message when their children are due to have jabs
- Việt Nam gets new generation vaccine technology from UK
Italy supports Vietnam with additional 796,000 vaccine doses have 262 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.