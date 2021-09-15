Internal affairs bodies ‘sharp sword and solid shield’ to protect the country and people: Party chief

A view of the national conference on internal affairs held on Wednesday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Wednesday chaired a national conference of agencies in charge of internal affairs across the country to implement the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution. The conference, which is held in both in-person and online forms, was also attended by Politburo members: President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng. This is the biggest internal affairs conference with the participation of 4,600 delegates from nine bodies – the Party Central Committee for Internal Affairs, Party Central Commission for Inspection, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Public Security, Government Inspectorate, State Audit, Supreme People's Procuracy, Supreme People's Court, and Ministry of Justice. It is the first to be held during the new tenure of the new Government and right after the first plenary session of the new National Assembly. Politburo member, head of the Party Central Committee's Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc presented a summary report on the performance of the internal affairs in the 12th… Read full this story

