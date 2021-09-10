Int’l forum on Viet Nam’s agricultural digital transformation to be held this month

A booth at AgriTech Expo 2021, a virtual exhibition under the Viet Nam agricultural digital transformation 2021 forum. — Photo courtesy of the forum organisation board A virtual forum “Viet Nam agricultural digital transformation 2021” will be held on September 16 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in cooperation with the Viet Nam Digital Agriculture Association (VIDA) and VnExpress online newspaper. At the online press conference held on Friday to announce this forum, Tran Thanh Huan, director of MoFA’s Department of Foreign Affairs, said the forum with virtual reality technology is expected to attract about 1,000 participants for two sessions. They include the opening session with the title “Keeping up with market trends and promoting the supportive role for the economy in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic” and a symposium on “Shaping Viet Nam’s digital agriculture until 2035”. The delegates come from ministries, sectors, enterprises, large corporations, associations, international organisations and domestic and foreign experts, the organisers said. They will discuss the difficulties and advantages of digital transformation in Viet Nam and opportunities for Vietnamese agriculture, thereby providing solutions and resources for the development of Viet Nam’s digital agriculture. The forum will hold dialogues on policies… Read full this story

