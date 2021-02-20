Increasing productivity through comprehensive quality management

Products of Quang Quan Co., Ltd Solving problems A consulting team of the Vietnam Productivity Institute conducted a survey on the current situation of the Quang Quan Co., Ltd and identified shortcomings in management and production. Some problems stemmed from the fact that the production line flows had not been optimized resulting in low efficiency, a high rate of broken or semi-finished products and poor working environment. The survey also found poor quality of labels and packaging, relatively low skills of managers and lack of interaction between departments. In all, employee satisfaction was lower than the average in Vietnamese enterprises. Based on the survey results, the consulting team met company heads and the factory's Productivity Improvement Department to agree on urgent problems that need solving, design solutions and the implementation of the whole project. The factory zone chosen for the project was a workshop producing plastic lids, where progress will be monitored on a weekly basis. Marked changes One of the first steps was to move the lidding machines closer to the source of the raw material, reducing the product distance flows from 120m to 90m, equivalent to a 33 percent reduction. The number of vehicles required for transporting finished… Read full this story

