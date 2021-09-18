Illegal trade of small guns, light weapons affects int’l peace, security: Vietnamese ambassador

Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations. — Photo vov.vn HÀ NỘI — Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has raised his concerns about the negative consequences of the illegal trade in small guns and light weapons that prolongs conflicts and causes negative impacts on peace efforts and socio-economic development. Addressing the UN Security Council's virtual Arria-formula meeting on "The threat to international peace and security posed by the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons" on September 16, Anh affirmed Việt Nam's support for regional and international cooperation efforts to complement national efforts, especially in coordination of activities and resources and expertise and experience sharing. He emphasised the need for an approach appropriate to the specific situation and location at the national and regional levels, and called for support of Africa’s efforts to address the region’s problems. The Vietnamese representative said that it is necessary to both ensure the fight against the illegal weapon trade and avoid negative impacts on the capacity to safeguard national defence and security, even in the transitional and post-conflict periods as in many places at present. Speaking at the… Read full this story
- The Latest: Obama would ‘welcome’ Russian focus on IS
- The Latest: Large police operation under way in Paris suburb
- The Latest: German minister mum on details of planned attack
- The Latest: US: Very likely IS directed the Paris attacks
- The Latest: Paris attackers known to American intelligence
- The Latest: UN resolutions to address Islamic State
- The Latest: Video of restaurant shooting posted online
- The Latest: Russians put bomber in graphic to show IS fight
- The Latest: Moving ceremony in London to honor Paris victims
- The Latest: US lawmakers condemn the attacks in Paris
Illegal trade of small guns, light weapons affects int’l peace, security: Vietnamese ambassador have 304 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.