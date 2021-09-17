Hương Thọ pomelos, specialty fruit of Thừa Thiên Huế

THỪA THIÊN HUẾ A local specialty, pomelos planted in Hương Thọ Commune in the central province of Thừa Thiên Huế have brought about high economic value, helping improve locals' income in recent years. Pomelos are packaged for wholesale markets. VNA/VNS Photos Tường Vi The provincial authorities therefore have actively implemented measures to expand pomelo cultivating areas, ensure stable output, promote the application of post-harvest preservation technology and develop the brand for the local specialty fruit. The harvest season of Hương Thọ pomelos lasts from August to December. VNA/VNS Photos Tường Vi Farmer Lê Đoàn is growing over one hectare of pomelos in his garden. According to him, the fruit is easy to grow, resistant to many types of pests and diseases, and suitable for the soil conditions of the commune. Đoàn and many other farmers in the area have regularly participated in training courses and installed automatic irrigation systems to reduce labour and save water. Hương Thọ pomelos are ranked as 3-star OCOP (One Product per Commune Programme) at the provincial level. VNA/VNS Photo Tường Vi As pomelos are entering harvest season, his family has to hire 10 labourers to supply the fruit to the market. Each tree could generate income from VNĐ2.5-5… Read full this story

