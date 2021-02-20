How to live safely alongside COVID-19 after October 1

It is necessary to adjust strategies against the pandemic to "confidently and assuredly transition to a new situation, without worries" as per the message of the Prime Minister, Trần Đắc Phu, a senior advisor of the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre told Người Lao Động (Labourers) newspaper. Many believe it is difficult to "wipe out" COVID-19 as we did before, why is that the case? The highly infectious Delta variant has spread to almost every corner of the world in a short time. Many countries now share the view of "living safely alongside COVID-19" instead of "Zero COVID-19". This is also the case for Việt Nam as the pandemic has infiltrated deep into the community to the point that it is very difficult to bring the number of F0 to zero at the moment. We can only contain the spread at a certain level, especially when we have to ease restrictions for economic development in the future. The economy is essential to social welfare, it also provides resources to the fight against COVID-19. The Prime Minister expressed the need to safely, flexibly and effectively control and adapt to the pandemic; to appropriately implement measures to control the disease while recovering the economy and ensuring social welfare for people. How are we supposed… Read full this story

