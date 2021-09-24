Hotel/quarantine model offers a lifeline for many in tourism

A health worker at a hotel that has been converted into a quarantine centre in central Đà Nẵng City. — Photo cafef.vn HÀ NỘI — Converting hotels and resorts into quarantine centres has offered many hospitality firms a lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has hit Việt Nam’s tourism sector hard and among the most affected was the hotel industry. Hotel occupancy rates in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and HCM City dipped to the lowest levels in the last ten years, according to a recent survey by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism. Occupancy rates among hotels with three stars and more in Hà Nội have dropped to a dismal 30 per cent at US$81 per night on average in 2020, compared to a 74 per cent at $113 per night pre-pandemic. The first half of 2021 saw a further decline to 25 per cent at $72 per night. Things have been even worse for Đà Nẵng, the country’s largest tourism hub. Occupancy rates fell from an average of 61 per cent at $108 per night in 2019 to 17 per cent at $54 per night in 2020. The first half of 2021’s figure was reported at 11 per cent at… Read full this story

