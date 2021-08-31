Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn. — VNA/VNS Photo As the new school year prepares to get underway, many students across the country will have to make do with virtual learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks nationwide. Vietnam News Agency spoke to education minister Nguyễn Kim Sơn ahead of this challenging year. What are the major central goals and objectives of the education sector in this school year? We expect that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue for a long time, so in the next school year, we will have to focus on two simultaneous jobs, ensuring the quality of the education and guaranteeing safety for both teachers and students. In the short-term, each locality should devise flexible plans on teaching and studying to fit the circumstances with a view of ensuring the core knowledge that the students must acquire. With virtual learning expected to be continued in most localities in the country? What will the education authorities do to ensure the stated objectives? The education ministry has issued a general plan for the school year, and based on this, localities could determine the timeframe according to their own situation, but one thing of note is to take full advantage of… Read full this story

Hope students can find joy in remote learning as it is here to stay: Minister have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.