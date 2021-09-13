Health ministry to deploy oxygen supply project nationwide

The Ministry of Defence in late August deployed two mobile oxygen production sites at 175 Military Medical Hospital in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health held an online training conference on Monday on a project to enhance the supply and use of medical oxygen for facilities treating COVID-19 patients. The conference saw participation from more than 1,000 locations in 63 provinces and cities. The conference aims to prepare, respond proactively, promptly and effectively in terms of medical oxygen for emergencies and for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn emphasised that investing in the medical oxygen supply system would be an investment for the long term. “The investment, expansion of production scale, supply network and technical infrastructure of medical oxygen at medical examination and treatment facilities is not only for the COVID-19 pandemic but also for the future,” he said. In some southern provinces and cities, the number of new cases of COVID-19 along with the current number of cases and the need for medical treatment for other diseases has resulted in an increasing demand for medical oxygen. The percentage of COVID-19 patients who have the need… Read full this story

