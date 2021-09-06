Health ministry tells HCM City, southern provinces to wrap up COVID vaccination by September 15

People get COVID-19 shots at a vaccination site in Thủ Đức city, HCM City, in August. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The Ministry of Health has called on HCM City, Hà Nội and the provinces of Bình Dương, Long An and Đồng Nai to ensure everyone aged 18 and above get the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine by September 15. It also urged the localities to speed up the second shot for those who have got the first. HCM City, Long An and Bình Dương provinces have been allocated enough vaccines to immunise everyone above 18, it said. HCM City has announced a roadmap for vaccination. It has 680,000 people who have not got even one shot, and it hopes to give them one by September 15. Local authorities are responsible for ensuring vaccination especially of people aged 65 and above, those with underlying health conditions and frontline forces. They have been instructed to ensure 200-250 people get vaccinated every day to meet the schedule. According to the city Department of Health, it needs more than 2.7 million of doses, including more than two million of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, and Vero Cell vaccines, for the second shot. In Bình Dương, the… Read full this story

