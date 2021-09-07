Health ministry proposes Telehealth to treat COVID-19 patients at home

Over 795,000 COVID-hit workers eligible for assistance HCM City to spend $351.2 mil on social relief Fully vaccinated people still have to comply with social distancing regulations, 5K message: Health ministry No COVID-19 vaccination for children yet, amid supply shortage: Health ministry A-maze-ing system helps keep drivers safe The Ministry of Health proposed hospitals set up remote clinics to advise and treat F0 patients at home using Telehealth. Photo suckhoedoisong.vn HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has proposed that provincial level hospitals experiencing a complex pandemic situation set up remote clinics to advise and treat F0 patients at home using the Telehealth system. Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn has signed a document for departments of health in provinces and centrally-run cities and hospitals to allow the setting up of remote clinics for consultation and treatment of F0 cases at home. According to the Ministry of Health, in the face of a complex pandemic in Hồ Chí Minh City and southern provinces, the number of people hospitalised for treatment has increased, causing overload in hospitals. At the same time, the number of patients being treated at home is very large. In order for hospitals in these localities to be able to set up remote clinics to… Read full this story

