Minister Long reminded medical staff to strictly follow safety regulations during vaccination to ensure safety for themselves, volunteers and people receiving vaccine injection. Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Tran Thi Nhi Ha said that Hanoi has conducted the flexible distribution of vaccines to districts to ensure vaccination progress. The Minister lauded Hanoi's efforts to raise vaccination capacity to over 300,000 shots per day, the highest ever. The city is on the right track to the goal of giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to all local residents aging from 18 years old by September 15, he said. So far, Hanoi has administered nearly 2.89 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines to locals, including 317,777 people receiving full two jabs. The capital city reported additional nine COVID-19 cases, including two in the community, in the past six hours to 12p.m. on September 10. Since April 27 when the fourth COVID-19 outbreak hit the country, Hanoi has confirmed 3,714 infections, including 1,586 found in the community and 2,128 in quarantine facilities. Source: VNA

Health Minister asks Hanoi to ensure progress, safety of COVID-19 vaccination have 243 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.