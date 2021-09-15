The HQC Plaza Social Housing Apartment Complex, located in Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard in An Phu Tay Commune of Binh Chanh District. (Photo: SGGP) Supply-demand mismatch According to a report by the Department of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City, in the past five years, the city only had about 20 social housing projects put into use with over 15,000 apartments. This number remains modest compared to the demand for affordable housing. One of the large-scale social housing projects that have been put into use recently is the HQC Plaza Social Housing Apartment Complex, located in Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard in An Phu Tay Commune of Binh Chanh District. The project has 1,735 apartments and utilities, such as a commercial center, school, kindergarten, polyclinic, supermarket, playing ground, and parking area. The area of each apartment here is from 54 square meters to 68 square meters, with the price ranging from VND800 million to VND1 billion per unit. Mr. Truong Anh Tuan, Chairman of Hoang Quan Real Estate Joint Stock Company (HQC), said that most customers buying apartments here are State workers. With a relatively low selling price and policies on loans and interest rates, the project was sold out quickly…. Read full this story

HCMC targets to build social housing for low-income people have 282 words, post on www.sggpnews.org.vn at September 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.