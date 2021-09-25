People are brought back to their hometowns from Mien Dong Bus Station during social distancing. (Photo: SGGP) According to the HCMC Department of Transport, to create favorable conditions for workers to return to work when the city restores economic activities, the department has coordinated with relevant departments to develop a plan to ensure safety and comply with regulations on pandemic prevention. Subjects in the transportation plan are workers of HCMC-based enterprises and cooperatives, including workers and experts, in provinces and cities that need to return to HCMC. Accordingly, to return to HCMC, workers must meet the following conditions: they must have a work plan confirmed by enterprises or cooperatives in writing and be vaccinated with the first dose for at least 14 days or recovered from Covid-19 with confirmation by medical authority. They must have a negative Covid-19 test result that is still valid as prescribed. Workers must be allowed to travel by the People’s Committee of the province/city where they reside (for orange and red localities) to ensure safety in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic. Specifically, employers send their plans to focal agencies, such as the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts, the HCMC… Read full this story

HCMC plans to receive workers back for work from October 1 have 317 words, post on www.sggpnews.org.vn at September 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.