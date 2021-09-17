HCM City’s master plan to 2040 focuses on climate change adaptation

HCM City's master plan calls for the city to be developed into the nation's largest economic hub for tourism, industrial services and high-tech agriculture by 2040, with a focus on climate change adaptation. The new Thu Duc City. By 2040, HCM City is expected tobethe nation's largest economic hub fortourism, industrial servicesand high-tech agriculture, and willfocus on adaptingto climate change and rising sea levels, according tothecity’s master plan. According to a Government decision on the master plan, the city is expected to have 13-14 million people by 2040 and 16 million by 2060. It plans to allocate 100,000-110,000ha of land for urbanisation by 2040. The city will remain the country's economic and technological hub, focusing on innovation as part of the national urban development strategy. Under the master plan, the city will develop a complete infrastructure linking the city with neighbouring provinces. The newly established Thu Duc City will be developed into an innovative city model that will support the development of HCM City and the southern region. The city will integrate urban development with transit-oriented development (TOD), including underground-based public transport solutions. The master plan requires the effective use of the city's natural conditions and ecosystems to protect the environment and adapt to climate change. The Government has asked the city People's Committee to develop a plan to allocate capital… Read full this story

