A household in HCM City's District 3 receives essential goods from the local Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee unit in July. HCM City plans to continue providing relief to people whose livelihoods have been snatched by COVID-19. – VNA Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY – HCM City will launch more relief packages for people whose incomes are affected by COVID-19 and the stringent restrictions to curb it, and make them more accessible, Võ Văn Hoan, deputy chairman of its People's Committee, has said. In a live-streamed session with the public on September 1, he said around a million self-employed people and 1.3 million struggling households are each set to receive VNĐ1.5 million (US$65.7) in cash and kind to tide over the crisis. He said the disbursement has been slow due to the rising number of struggling people signing up for the assistance. Local authorities have been instructed to quickly dispense the aid, completing it before September 6, he said. More relief packages would be launched, and "the city's packages will cover all of its struggling locals," he said. They would also take into account the number of members in each household and those who had been left out of earlier lists,… Read full this story
- HCM City solicits foreign-invested firms’ support to develop economy
- HCM City ensures supply of special food for Tết
- HCM City told to centre development around transport
- HCM City, provinces provide gifts for residents on Tết
- HCM City plans new industrial zone in Binh Chanh District
- HCM City told to improve public satisfaction in administrative procedures
- Jail term of 7-8 years proposed for former leader of HCM City
- HCM City targets 7.6 per cent industrial growth in 2020
- HCM City told to focus efforts on transport
- HCM City plans to build new IP in Binh Chanh
HCM City vows to keep supporting COVID-affected people have 296 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.