HCM City to relax social distancing restrictions ‘no sooner than September 15’

Nguyễn Văn Nên, secretary of the city's Party Committee, speaks at a meeting with District 7 authorities about a pilot programme to gradually open up the district's economy. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — HCM City has developed a long-term plan to "live with the virus" as part of its effort to gradually reopen the economy "no sooner than September 15". Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Nguyễn Văn Nên, secretary of the city's Party Committee, said: "Based on the current pandemic situation, we can neither have zero community cases nor strict lockdown measures forever." "The city must gradually open up the economy and find ways to live safely with the virus." Nên said the city would focus on getting life back to normal as soon as possible but no sooner than September 15, stressing that this would be done "safely and effectively". "We have to live with the virus as we have to live with floods. It is important to know how to swim and have a life jacket to ensure safety," he said. "To do this, the city is providing vaccines and medicine to residents," he said, adding it was also vital to raise citizens' awareness about the battle. "We can't just focus on the pandemic fight without paying attention…

