HCM City to pilot COVID green card in districts 7, Cần Giờ, Củ Chi

HCM City is planning to pilot COVID-19 green cards in districts 7, Cần Giờ and Củ Chi, places where the pandemic has basically been controlled. — Photo vnexpress.net HCM CITY — HCM City is planning to pilot COVID-19 green cards in districts 7, Cần Giờ and Củ Chi, places where the pandemic has basically been controlled. Lâm Đình Thắng, director of the Department of Information and Communications, said the green cards would help the city monitor people who would become eligible to travel and work based on COVID preventive criteria. It would include information about holders' vaccination, COVID testing and health declaration status, he said. When it is approved by the Government, it would be put into use in districts 7, Cần Giờ and Củ Chi, he added. The green card will be issued to people who are vaccinated after a minimum of two weeks from the time they get their second shot of the Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm, or Sputnik V vaccine or one shot of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine or if they have fully recovered after contracting COVID. The card will be valid for six months. According to the city COVID-19 Prevention and Control Steering Committee, districts 7, Củ Chi… Read full this story

