HCM City to carefully reopen economy from Oct 1

Customers at Co.opmart Củ Chi supermarket in HCM City's Củ Chi District. Deputy PM Vũ Đức Đam has asked the city to take great precautions before it reopens the economy on October 1. — Photo courtesy of Saigon Co.op HCM CITY — Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam has asked HCM City to take great precautions adjusting COVID-19 prevention measures in compiling its directive on relaxing social distancing measures from October 1. Speaking at a meeting with city leaders on the directive, which is currently being drafted, Deputy PM Đam told the city to be committed to enforcing pandemic prevention measures and focus on priority activities when it reopens. It must also aim to continue to reduce the number of cases and deaths. The number of new cases and deaths has begun to drop. More than 95 per cent of adults (aged 18 and above) have received at least one vaccine dose and 33 per cent are fully vaccinated in the city…. Read full this story

