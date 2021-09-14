HCM City to build new reservoir to ensure clean water supply

The water storage and clean water treatment system at Tân Hiệp Water Plant in HCM City’s Hóc Môn District is checked every hour. Photo courtesy of tuoitre.vn HCM CITY – HCM City plans to build a new reservoir to cope with the shortage of clean water and ensure residents’ quality of life. The city’s water supply industry has submitted a plan to build a reservoir with a capacity of 5 million m3, which could provide clean water to the people of HCM City within seven days. It is expected to be built 1km upstream from the confluence of the Sài Gòn and Thị Tính rivers in order to avoid pollution and saltwater intrusion. The head of the water supply management department of Saigon Water Corporation (SAWACO), Trần Kim Thạch, said that water quality is seriously affected by storms, floods, unusual droughts and environmental pollution. Thạch suggested short-term solutions such as adjusting the flow of water from reservoirs to ensure uninterrupted water supply. He told Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper that the water supply industry in the city had always been closely related to two reservoirs upstream of the Sài Gòn River (Dầu Tiếng Lake) and Đồng Nai River (Trị An Lake). All involved parties every day inform one another about the quality level of the river… Read full this story

