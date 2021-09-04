HCM City to announce official decision soon on social distancing regulations, speeds up vaccination pace

More than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday Germany to donate 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam HCM City sees more COVID cases among children Japan to donate 440,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Việt Nam, Thailand, Taiwan Seven COVID clusters found in capital city A HCM City resident is vaccinated against COVID-19. The city targets having all residents aged 18 and over vaccinated with two doses by year-end. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — HCM City is speeding up its pace of vaccinations as part of an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and "relax social distancing" restrictions, the HCM City Centre of Disease Control (HCDC) said. City officials said that it would announce its decision on social distancing regulations on Sunday or Monday. "Full vaccination (two doses) for people plays a key role in helping the country's largest hotspot contain the outbreak and relax social distancing," HCDC said. The city targets having 100 per cent of people aged 18 and over vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of the month, and two doses by the end of the year. More than 8.1 million doses of vaccines from various brands are needed in the city until the end of the year, with over 6.7 million of them to be used for the second shot. As… Read full this story

