HCM City tallies up locals without first COVID-19 vaccine dose, continues mass testing

The HCM City Health Department has asked the People's Committees of districts and Thủ Đức City to submit a list of the number of people aged 18 and over who have not received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. – VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY – The HCM City Department of Health has directed the People's Committees of districts and Thủ Đức City to submit lists of the number of people aged 18 and over who have not received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The lists will help the health department reserve and distribute the appropriate number of vaccine doses to specific areas. The department has asked local authorities to submit the information before Saturday (September 18). According to the HCM City Centre for Disease Control, as of September 15, the city had given 8,452,609 vaccine shots, including 6.6 million first shots and 1.7 million second shots. As many as 969,451 people aged 65 and over and people with underlying diseases have been vaccinated. The rate… Read full this story

