HCM City shortens interval between AstraZeneca vaccine doses to six weeks

Residents aged 65 and over in HCM City's Gò Vấp District receive vaccinations in August. VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương HCM CITY — The HCM City People's Committee on Friday approved a proposal from the city Department of Health to shorten the interval between AstraZeneca vaccine doses to six weeks from a previous period of eight to 12 weeks. If the city runs out of AstraZeneca vaccines, people who have received the first shot with AstraZeneca will be offered the Pfizer vaccine for the second shot. Nguyễn Hữu Hưng, deputy head of the city Department of Health, said the vaccine efficacy of AstraZeneca with an interval of six weeks between shots is 59.7 per cent against any symptoms, even mild symptoms, according to some studies. Australia has also reduced the interval for AstraZeneca to six weeks, saying that an interval of between four and eight weeks is preferred in an outbreak situation, according to a report in The Guardian on September 3. The Ministry of Health, which approved shortening the interval between AstraZeneca vaccine doses to six weeks, said that AstraZeneca vaccine manufacturers had recommended an interval between four and 12 weeks. At 12 weeks, the efficacy rate against any symptoms goes up to 80 per cent, according to some studies. Ventilator usage drops Speaking at a press meeting on September… Read full this story

