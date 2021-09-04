HCM City sees more COVID cases among children

Japan to donate 440,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Việt Nam, Thailand, Taiwan Seven COVID clusters found in capital city Scientists help in fight against COVID-19 Pregnant health workers exempt from jobs at COVID-19 treatment areas 12,607 new COVID-19 cases, over 10,000 recoveries on Tuesday A 15-year-old COVID-19 patient from District 8 is treated at City Children Hospital in HCM City. Source bvndtp.org.vn HCM CITY – The number of children under 16 years old contracting COVID-19 in HCM City has risen, partly because of an increase in tests being conducted in the community, according to the HCM City Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention. As many as 2,915 children under 16 are being treated for COVID-19 at hospitals or at home. The total number of COVID-19 patients being treated in the city is 41,470. Field Hospitals No. 4 and 11 and Củ Chi Field Hospital are treating children who cannot stay at home. If the cases become severe, the patients are brought to the City Children's Hospital and Children's Hospitals No. 1 and 2. Many of them have underlying health conditions such as obesity, leading to difficulties in treatment. Most of them, however, have recovered. On August 15, a 15-year-old male COVID-19 patient from District 8, for example, had acute respiratory distress syndrome, a life-threatening lung injury that allows fluid to… Read full this story

