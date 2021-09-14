HCM City sees decrease in COVID fatalities thanks to improved home treatment

COVID-19 patients being treated at home in HCM City's Bình Thạnh District get medicines from local health officials. VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng Gia Lộc HCM CITY — The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 was down by 30 per cent in HCM City last week thanks to the improvement in treatment of patients especially at home. The city’s districts and communes have enough health workers, medicines, oxygen cylinders, and generators to efficiently treat patients at home. After two weeks of getting treatment at home, five people belonging to a family in District 12 recovered. N.H, 24, one of them, said: "My uncle was found to have COVID through mass testing at Tân Chánh Hiệp Ward where my family lives. Because his infection was mild, he was treated and isolated at home. Ward health officials delivered medicines to him immediately." A few days later she suffered from anosmia, or loss of smell, and tested positive herself. And then three more people in the family tested positive. But they too had mild symptoms and were treated at home. "At first we were anxious. But after getting detailed advice about the disease's progress, how to treat it and what to do to help… Read full this story

